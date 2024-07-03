One dead, another flown to hospital after Greene County crash

One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County Tuesday evening.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post, the crash was reported at 8:17 p.m. at the intersection of Wilberforce-Clifton Road and Charleton Mill Road in Xenia Twp.
Dispatchers said that there had been one confirmed fatality, and CareFlight was called to the scene for a passenger from the vehicle.
The road is closed while troopers investigate the crash.
