One flown to hospital, two lanes of SB I-75 closed after crash in Troy

One person was flown to the hospital by a medical helicopter and two lanes of southbound Interstate 75 are closed after a crash where a semi truck rolled over in Troy Friday afternoon.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, the crash was reported at 3:11 p.m. on southbound I-75 about a mile north of state Route 41.
Dispatchers said that CareFlight was called to the scene, but it is unclear how many injuries there were due to the crash.
