One in hospital after possible electric shock in Dayton

One person was taken to the hospital after a possible electric shock Friday afternoon in Dayton.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, emergency crews responded to the 1600 block of Gummer Avenue after a report that someone had been shocked.
A 911 caller said that the basement of the home was flooded and one person was shocked when something was plugged in.
Medics took one person to Miami Valley Hospital.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
