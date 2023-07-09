One injured in Sunday morning shooting in Dayton

At least one person was shot during a possible overnight robbery at an East Dayton home on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.
City of Dayton police were dispatched around 2:53 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting in the first block of Sherman Street — in the Historic Inner East neighborhood, near Steve Whalen Boulevard — according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The person shot was taken to a local hospital, dispatch confirmed. The extent of their injuries is not known.
Police said no one was in custody as of Sunday morning, and the shooting remains under investigation.
