One injured in Sunday morning shooting in Dayton

Local News
By
6 minutes ago

At least one person was shot during a possible overnight robbery at an East Dayton home on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

City of Dayton police were dispatched around 2:53 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting in the first block of Sherman Street — in the Historic Inner East neighborhood, near Steve Whalen Boulevard — according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The person shot was taken to a local hospital, dispatch confirmed. The extent of their injuries is not known.

ExploreSpringfield police respond to Saturday night shooting

Police said no one was in custody as of Sunday morning, and the shooting remains under investigation.

