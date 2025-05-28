One man dead after vehicle crash, fire in Madison Twp.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle when crews arrived, according to Madison Twp. Assistant Fire Chief Jordan Peters, who was the first on scene. The two front doors and roof of the vehicle had to be cut off to access him.

The fire was extinguished by one of the neighbors prior to MTFD’s arrival.

There was heavy front end damage to the front of the vehicle, according to Peters.

Peters said the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has not released the identity of the victim. The cause of the crash is under investigation by BCSO.