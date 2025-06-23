One of Springfield’s oldest businesses may move to suburbs; rezoning approved

The two-parcel location is at 2600 Mechanicsburg Road (Route 4), between Prosser Road and the Prosser Fields baseball/softball complex.

Brain Lumber Company is located at 409 East Street, along the railroad tracks in southeast Springfield, where it has been since 1890. The company was established in 1868 by a group of four men, including brothers William and George Brain, according to the company. Originally known as Brain-Simpson Lumber, the business was passed down from generation to generation, becoming George Brain & Sons, and later Brain Lumber Company.

Four years ago, Brant Cornelison bought the company where he started working at age 14 — one he called “a second home” during his teenage years.

Cornelison said he’s looking to relocate to preserve and grow the company and be a part of the community in more ways.

“This is just the first step, and we’re making sure that we can even do what we want to do,“ said owner Brant Cornelison.

During a public hearing Wednesday, commissioners approved the rezoning request of 12.05 acres along Mechanicsburg Road (Route 4), from A-1 agriculture to B-3 general business.

Cornelison said moving his business will help it grow and make more profit, especially since the part of town he’s currently in has changed throughout the years and there isn’t a lot of walk-in traffic anymore.

The new space would include a 200-by-400 foot building that would be split between lumber storage and the hardware store/showroom.

This would allow him to add an outdoor garden center, expand inventory to include pool supplies, seasonal items, things for women and kids, arts and craft supplies, and play sets for kids. He would also extend hours to 8 p.m. and weekends.

A potential second phase of the project would include constructing a new building that would be available for schools and churches or to be rented out.

Cornelison said he’s still working on the building design for the new and expanded space.

“(I) would like to do something else in the future to support the community,” he said. “This will be a positive addition to the Northridge area.”

The county Planning Commission and Rural Zoning Commission recommended the request to rezone be approved, with the following conditions:

- Work with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for legal access if access will be from Mechanicsburg Road.

- Obtain a driveway access permit from the Clark County Engineer’s Office if access is off Prosser Road.

- Consult with the Clark County Combined Health District to determine if it will fall under local jurisdiction or the OEPA for well and septic (if utilities cannot be provided).

- Submit a site plan and stormwater management report to the engineer’s office for review and approval.

Cornelison‘s not sure if he would sell the current building, but said he is open to ideas and wants to preserve it.

The current location is open six days a week — from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. It offers lumber and hardware products, as well as repairs for things such as screens, windows and doors.