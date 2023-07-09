X

One person stabbed, hospitalized in Harrison Twp.; arrest made

One person was stabbed Saturday night in Harrison Twp., according to local law enforcement officials.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 11:21 p.m. on reports of a stabbing at the 4000 block of Canyon Road, just east of I-75 in Harrison Twp., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Police said an arrest was made, and Montgomery County Jail records indicate a preliminary charge of felonious assault. The Dayton Daily News does not name suspects until they are indicted or otherwise formally charged.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

A 911 caller said they heard a woman yelling ‘you stabbed me,’ according to dispatchers, but information on what led up to the stabbing was not yet available, according to police.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

