OneFifteen’s services end Sunday: Future of Dayton campus unclear

“We have transitioned existing participants to other service providers based on their individual needs and preferences,” said Catherine McCarver, president and CEO of OneFifteen. “This has included a range of treatment options, including outpatient and residential programs, recovery housing, other behavioral health programs and primary care providers.”

OneFifteen’s departure raises questions about what will happen to its 4.5-acre campus and the vacant lots and a home it built in the surrounding Carillon neighborhood.

Closing down

OneFifteen opened its first building on its campus at 257 Hopeland St. in spring 2019. OneFifteen was created by Verily (which is Alphabet’s research company), in partnership with Premier Health and Kettering Health Network.

OneFifteen has two buildings on its campus. One provided outpatient treatment, while the other provided residential treatment, with 58 beds. The nonprofit says in the last six year it offered multiple levels of care to more than 8,000 people recovering from substance abuse disorder.

But last month, the nonprofit announced it was shutting down for financial reasons. Tax documents indicate that OneFifteen has been losing millions of dollars in recent years.

In a statement, Verily said it entered into a five-year partnership with Verily in 2019 and concluded last fall. Verily said its goal was to build a learning health system and a five-year program that could be refined and improved based on learnings. “Verily contributed valuable resources, insights, tech, and analytics to support the generation of these learnings over the last five years,” the company said.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities designed and developed the campus.

McCarver said OneFifteen will transfer management of the campus over to the owner (Alexandria Real Estate Equities). Verily in a statement said it does not share ownership of the campus buildings or lot.

McCarver said OneFifteen does not know what the future holds for the campus once it leaves.

But she said OneFifteen is working on a plan with the city for multiple vacant lots it owns on the 400 block of Hopeland Street and property it possesses on Bolander Avenue.

OneFifteen also will work with the city of Dayton, the neighborhood and other stakeholders to come up with a plan for a home that it recently built at 404 Hopeland St., McCarver said.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

This home, called the “Hopeland House” was designed to provide affordable, supportive housing for people recovering from substance abuse disorders. However, the home is not currently being used for that purpose. The home was constructed with the assistance of $380,000 of the city of Dayton’s federal COVID relief funds. City documents say Hopeland House was the first phase of a new affordable housing project called Houses of Hope.

OneFifteen’s campus is directly across the street from the British Transportation Museum.

Pete Stroble, president of the museum, said OneFifteen was a good neighbor, and some of their clients did volunteer work for some of the museum’s projects.

He said the OneFifteen campus is very nice and well maintained, which reflects the high level of investment in the property. He said maybe the campus could be a community center or the buildings could serve a mix of uses.

“The nice campus has brought some stability to the neighborhood,” Stroble said. “But the image of a drug rehab facility and the expansion into additional halfway houses has left the fear that we are becoming a dumping ground for drug programs.”

Alexandria Real Estate Equities did not return requests for comment.