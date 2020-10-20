Operation Fun continues with free online screening of ‘Incredibles 2’

Online activities and live video events will continue at the XKids Hub through the end of the year: On Thanksgiving, the Exchange and Disney will offer a free online screening of “Frozen 2,” and a Disney Jr. interactive video activity night is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Families can visit ShopMyExchange.com/XKids to access everything Operation Fun has to offer, including a calendar of events. They can also follow the Exchange on http://www.facebook.com/ShopMyExchange to get all the latest on Operation Fun activities delivered straight to their timeline.

Budget for large purchases with Pay Your Way plans

As the holidays approach, MILITARY STAR cardholders at Wright-Patterson have a budget-friendly way to get through their shopping lists with Pay Your Way.

A financing program that provides fixed monthly payments at a reduced, fixed annual percentage rate of 9.99%, Pay Your Way offers three plans:

· 36 months for purchases from $300 to $499.99;

· 36 months or 48 months for purchases from $500-$999.99;

· 36 months, 48 months or 60 months for purchases greater than $1,000.

“Pay Your Way makes holiday budgeting easier,” said Wilson. “The plans allow for more flexibility when it’s time to pick up the perfect holiday gifts for family, friends or even yourself.”

Pay Your Way is available at Army & Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps exchange main stores, as well as ShopMyExchange.com. Express and fuel locations are excluded. Wright Patterson shoppers can use multiple Pay Your Way plans (based on available credit).

Veterans with service-connected disabilities can use Pay Your Way as they mark their first holiday shopping season with expanded in-store exchange shopping benefits. Pay Your Way is also available to veterans who have verified their eligibility to use their lifelong exchange benefit at ShopMyExchange.com.

Cardholders can estimate monthly payments on qualifying Pay Your Way purchases using the calculator at MyECP.com/Calculator (accessible through QR codes located on signage throughout exchange stores).

Wright-Patterson shoppers earn 2% in rewards on qualifying Pay Your Way purchases. MILITARY STAR cardholders earn $20 rewards cards for every 2,000 points credited to their account.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service through the Exchange Credit Program and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.

Spooktacular pets can earn prizes in Howl-O-Ween costume contest

Military shoppers at Wright-Patterson can show off their furry friends' boo-tiful costumes for a chance to win $3,000 in gift cards during the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest.

Through Oct. 31, authorized Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers can submit a photograph of their pet dressed for Halloween at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for the worldwide sweepstakes. Two grand-prize winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card, while eight runners-up will each receive a $250 Exchange gift card.

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to participate, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

Wright-Patterson shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for rules and online entry forms. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Drawings will take place around Nov. 13.