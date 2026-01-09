Opinion: Dayton Branch NAACP remains steadfast in it goals for 2026

The 2026 goals for these bodies are designed to address critical social, economic, educational, environmental, and civic challenges throughout the Dayton region, ensuring that the vision of the Dayton Branch NAACP is carried out through meaningful action and measurable outcomes. By advancing policies, programs, and partnerships that dismantle systemic barriers and promote equity, the Dayton Branch NAACP seeks to create a more inclusive, just, and equitable society where all individuals have the opportunity to thrive and fully participate in the democratic process.

A central priority is the expansion of the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) program, alongside the continued growth and support of our broader youth initiatives, including the Littlejohn Junior Youth Council, Dayton Youth Council, Move Foward Thurgood Marshall High School Chapter, Central State University College Chapter and the NAACP Dayton Civil-Righters. Through strategic partnerships with school districts, educators, parents, and community organizations, these programs engage young people in leadership development, civic engagement, academic excellence, and social justice advocacy, ensuring a strong pipeline of informed, educated and empowered future leaders.

Our Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee will strengthen collaborations with organizations such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Through advocacy, education, and resource-sharing initiatives, the committee will promote equitable access to benefits, healthcare, housing, and employment for veterans, active-duty service members, and their families.

The Art Committee is planning exhibitions in Dayton, Cincinnati, or Columbus, while the Communications, Press, Publicity, and Technology Committee will produce publications and multimedia content to raise awareness of local and national issues. The Community Coordination Committee will implement at least two joint programs with local organizations aligned with NAACP priorities. By leveraging shared resources, these partnerships will address inequities in education and civic engagement.

Advancing justice and accountability is a core focus of the Criminal Justice Committee. The committee will ensure timely responses to civil rights complaints by closing investigations within fourteen days whenever possible, while upholding due process and advocating meaningful, systemic reform locally.

The Economic Development Committee will provide quarterly economic reports highlighting income, jobs, economic mobility, and opportunities affecting communities of color. The Education Committee will strengthen partnerships with Dayton Public Schools, Trotwood-Madison City Schools, and Jefferson Township School District. By advocating for educational equity, culturally responsive instruction, and improved student outcomes, the committee will address achievement gaps, discipline disparities, and resource inequities.

The Environmental and Climate Justice Committee will raise awareness of disproportionate environmental impacts in marginalized communities and advocate for healthy living conditions. The Finance Committee will maintain fiscal responsibility through accurate reporting and effective oversight, ensuring transparency and sustainability. The Freedom Fund Committee will celebrate the achievements of distinguished community members during the 75th Dayton NAACP Hall of Freedom Awards.

Civic participation will be strengthened through the Get Out The Vote (GOTV) Committee, focusing on voter education, registration, and mobilization among historically underrepresented populations. The Health Committee will review local health data to identify disparities and align initiatives with national priorities, promoting equitable access to quality healthcare. The Housing Committee will partner with Greater Dayton Realtist to advocate for mandatory deed-option disclosures, reducing probate issues, preventing generational wealth loss, and limiting vacant homes.

The International Affairs Committee will support the Springfield NAACP in addressing potential job losses resulting from the February 2026 expiration of temporary protected status for Haitians and others from African and Caribbean nations through advocacy, education, and resource coordination. The Labor and Industry Committee will collaborate with labor unions to support workforce initiatives and review systemic discrimination, while the Legal Redress Committee will serve as a resource for volunteers addressing Civil Rights complaints.

The Scholarship Committee will award five scholarships and five book vouchers to support academic achievement and postsecondary opportunities.

The Women in the NAACP (WIN) Committee will support literacy and wellness initiatives by preparing summer literacy bags for kindergarten through third-grade students at Blairwood Elementary School and hosting either a women’s health fair or a community blood drive.

Collectively, these initiatives demonstrate the Dayton Branch NAACP’s comprehensive approach to advocacy, empowerment, and service, advancing equity, justice, and opportunity for all members of the community through the House of Justice.

Derrick L. Foward is the president of the Dayton Branch NAACP and a NAACP Image Award-winning activist.