Opinion: Dayton matters, stands at pivotal moment of renewal

You might not expect a city the size of Dayton to impact millions of people across the country. Yet, every day, it does. In 2026, CareSource is expected to surpass $20 billion in revenue across 12 states, including Ohio, and we remain firmly rooted in the region. Our evolution into a national organization, while maintaining our local identity, reflects the essence of Dayton itself: practical, purpose-driven and quietly ambitious. As Dayton welcomes new leadership at City Hall, I’m reflecting on how our city and one of its own have grown together, and why our shared future matters even more than our past.
Dayton is a city that values substance over showmanship and progress over appearance. CareSource operates from the same mindset, prioritizing durability, accountability and meeting real needs. I call our associates my “CareSource family,” and we understand that success isn’t measured in quarterly results, but in the ways our work makes life better for the people, families and communities we serve. These fundamental values have been the foundation of our expansion across the country, and through this growth, our commitment to Dayton only deepens. Leadership, jobs, partnerships and community investment are top of mind every day. In short, Dayton matters to CareSource.
Today, our region stands at a pivotal moment of renewal with Mayor Turner-Sloss and Commissioner Beckham stepping into their new roles, working alongside returning Commission members Fairchild, Shaw and Joseph. CareSource looks forward to collaborating with the mayor and the vommission as our city comes together and moves forward. This is a unique opportunity to build on our strengths while envisioning what comes next—fostering collaboration, embracing pragmatism and thinking beyond the easy answers.
I am also grateful for Congressman Mike Turner’s leadership in bringing together a group of key stakeholders, including government agencies and the business community, who have developed a firm plan to address safety, social services and other community needs. This plan is not just a concept; it is real and is already being put into action. I look forward to seeing the new Mayor and her administration build on it.
As we embark on this journey, I ask the entire community to join me in doubling down on our commitment to Dayton. While I acknowledge that the world is full of division, it will take all of us to seize this moment. When cities and employers grow together, our communities become more resilient, and our futures become more sustainable. As Ohio continues to thrive, I want to see Dayton get more than its share.
Looking ahead, Dayton’s partnership with organizations like CareSource demonstrates what’s possible when ambition is paired with accountability and when progress begins at home. In the spirit of unity and optimism, let’s remember that it’s not just about the challenges that we’ve faced, but how we’ve come together to overcome them that shapes us. Together, we can embrace this new chapter and work towards a brighter future for all. And I’m all in.
Erhardt Preitauer is president & CEO of CareSource. CareSource is a national, nonprofit managed care organization. Headquartered in Dayton, CareSource serves over 2 million members in 12 states.