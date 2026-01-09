Opinion: Dayton matters, stands at pivotal moment of renewal

Today, our region stands at a pivotal moment of renewal with Mayor Turner-Sloss and Commissioner Beckham stepping into their new roles, working alongside returning Commission members Fairchild, Shaw and Joseph. CareSource looks forward to collaborating with the mayor and the vommission as our city comes together and moves forward. This is a unique opportunity to build on our strengths while envisioning what comes next—fostering collaboration, embracing pragmatism and thinking beyond the easy answers.

I am also grateful for Congressman Mike Turner’s leadership in bringing together a group of key stakeholders, including government agencies and the business community, who have developed a firm plan to address safety, social services and other community needs. This plan is not just a concept; it is real and is already being put into action. I look forward to seeing the new Mayor and her administration build on it.

As we embark on this journey, I ask the entire community to join me in doubling down on our commitment to Dayton. While I acknowledge that the world is full of division, it will take all of us to seize this moment. When cities and employers grow together, our communities become more resilient, and our futures become more sustainable. As Ohio continues to thrive, I want to see Dayton get more than its share.

Looking ahead, Dayton’s partnership with organizations like CareSource demonstrates what’s possible when ambition is paired with accountability and when progress begins at home. In the spirit of unity and optimism, let’s remember that it’s not just about the challenges that we’ve faced, but how we’ve come together to overcome them that shapes us. Together, we can embrace this new chapter and work towards a brighter future for all. And I’m all in.

Erhardt Preitauer is president & CEO of CareSource. CareSource is a national, nonprofit managed care organization. Headquartered in Dayton, CareSource serves over 2 million members in 12 states.