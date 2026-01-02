Opinion: Four decades of hospitality, a lifetime of gratitude

Our region has weathered its share of storms. The loss of the Grand American Trapshooting World Championships, once one of the largest events in our region, was a blow. And when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the global tourism industry to a standstill, I saw friends, colleagues, and small business owners facing uncertainty and hardship we never imagined. But if there is one truth I’ve learned from my time in this field, it’s this: Dayton is resilient. We don’t let setbacks define us—we use them as fuel to build something even stronger.

The rebound has been remarkable. Community and business partners across Montgomery County locked arms, innovated, and created new pathways to recovery. Together, we didn’t just survive—we thrived.

We host world-class events year after year, like WGI Sport of the Arts World Championships, Flyin’ to the Hoop, and the NCAA First Four, each drawing thousands of visitors and millions in economic impact. This year, we celebrated the $45 million renovation of the Dayton Convention Center, turning it into a modern, vibrant asset. We’ve welcomed multiple new hotels, reinforcing our role as a growing destination for meetings, sports, and leisure travel.

Earlier this year, Dayton took its rightful place on the global stage as the host city for the 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session. Destination Dayton helped orchestrate a world-class hospitality experience for over 1,300 attendees, including more than 300 voting delegates from NATO member nations. That event was more than a milestone—it was a message: Dayton delivers.

The economic impact of our industry underscores just how vital tourism and hospitality are to our region’s success. In 2023, the most recent data available, tourism in Montgomery County generated $2.6 billion in total economic impact, including $1.6 billion in direct visitor spending—a 4% increase over the prior year. The sector supported over 22,750 jobs and fueled $709 million in labor income.

Those aren’t just numbers; they represent livelihoods, opportunities, and a more vibrant community for us all.

Of course, none of these achievements would have been possible without the people who make Dayton and Montgomery County extraordinary. I am deeply grateful to the Destination Dayton Board and team—past and present—for their dedication and brilliance. I am endlessly appreciative to our region’s public officials, business leaders, nonprofit partners, and hospitality professionals who bring vision, determination, and heart to everything they do. Thank you for believing in the power of hospitality and tourism, for welcoming visitors like neighbors, and for never giving up on the big ideas.

As I prepare to hand the reins to a new leader, I do so with immense optimism. The foundation we’ve built is strong. The momentum is real. And the future is bright.

Dayton has always been more than a destination. It’s a place of purpose, of promise, and of possibility. I can’t wait to watch what comes next.

Jacquelyn Powell is the former president and CEO of Destination Dayton