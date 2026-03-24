OPINION: It’s unacceptable to see anti-Muslim rhetoric gain traction

Here in the Dayton region, where Muslim families are our neighbors, colleagues, and small business owners, this rhetoric does not exist in a vacuum. It shapes how people are perceived and treated in their daily lives.

When elected officials claim that Muslims “don’t belong” in this country, the response from leadership should be immediate and unequivocal. Deflecting to vague warnings about “Sharia law” is not leadership, it is avoidance. It replaces accountability with fear, and it legitimizes the false idea that Muslim Americans are somehow in conflict with the Constitution.

By casting the Muslim community as a “civilizational threat,” these leaders are effectively using Islamophobia to soothe their own anxieties about a changing, more inclusive world. They aren’t protecting the Constitution; they are performing a brand of “toughness” that relies on bullying those they perceive as vulnerable.

There is no credible legal or political movement threatening to replace American law with religious doctrine. What does exist is a pattern of rhetoric that casts an entire community as a problem to be managed rather than citizens to be respected.

Congress has shown that it can act decisively when confronting bigotry. When antisemitism appears, it is rightly condemned in clear and unified terms. But when Muslims are targeted, the response too often softens, shifts, or disappears. A principle applied selectively is not a principle at all.

The reality is straightforward. Muslim Americans are not outsiders to the American story, they are part of its foundation. They serve as doctors, engineers, business owners, and public servants. Their contributions are essential to the country’s economic strength and civic life.

As the Eid holiday nears, our elected officials should be celebrating the millions of Americans who embody the best of our nation’s work ethic and diversity. Instead, they are choosing to “reward” hate for short-term political gain. We must demand a single standard for dignity and an end to the “Sharia” strawman used to justify exclusion. The choice facing our leaders, national and local, is clear: reject this rhetoric and hold it accountable, or be complicit in normalizing it in communities like our own.

Youssef A. Elzein is a local civil engineer and an Arab American Community Activist.