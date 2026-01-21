OPINION: Ohio governor candidates have chance to denounce hate

Also, for the first time, a white male won’t be at the top of either major party’s ticket. The race should be celebrated as an achievement in a diverse America where anyone can rise to the top. It should be a fascinating look into how an electorate evaluates a contest between a man of color and a woman.

Their race and ethnicity shouldn’t matter, but, sadly, it still does and, like it or not, will be a factor. Ramaswamy has faced bigoted attacks from the small-minded. He’s criticized racism and intolerance among some on the right and has urged an end to identity politics.

But when your name is Ramaswamy and you look like he does, that won’t play in some quarters.

“It could be that voters, when they get to the polling place, say, ‘Well, this guy has a strange name, and I’ve seen him now on TV, and he’s not one of us.’ “ Beck said. “And so that prejudice is going to enter in there.”

Acton has her own challenges as a Jewish woman who has has been the target of anti-Semitic attacks.

Voters, Beck said, “May not be inclined to vote for a woman either, and a woman who had been associated with COVID.” Acton was the Ohio Department of Health director when the virus was at its peak and suffered a barrage of protests and vitriol because of lockdown orders.

The race, Beck thinks, will come down to President Trump, who has endorsed Ramaswamey.

Trump’s approval ratings have been in the 40% range, though he remains popular with his base. If his approval ratings rise and he can convince his supporters to turn out, then Ramaswamy has an advantage. But if MAGA stays home, and Democrats and Independents turn out in force, that bodes well for Acton.

“I think that the enthusiasm quotient will probably favor among Acton’s base,” Beck said. “And it’s because it’s really kind of an anti-Trump phenomenon, that there’s so many voters on the Democratic side who are going to say, ‘I can’t take four more years of somebody who is devoted to Trump.’ “

He continued, “So there are a lot of imponderables, I think, right now. Most of which are tied up with Trump, how voters perceive him, and whether that perception carries over to people that he endorses for office,” Beck said.

While Trump will also be a wild card, race and sex will be too, maybe even to a bigger extent. To his credit, Ramaswamy has defended himself and Acton against the ugliness that’s already permeated a historic contest. He responded to a vile comment on ‘X’ by writing, “There’s a lot wrong with my Democrat opponent, but her Jewish faith isn’t on the list. Back off, anti-American.”

The candidates won’t agree too much, policy-wise. But they have an opportunity to stand together, denounce hate, and encourage Ohioans to celebrate a significant moment. Who knows when we’ll have another one?

