Opinion: Pages in progress: Literacy work continues

This structured reading approach is largely antithetical to the former practices of three-cueing systems also referred to as MSV, teaching students to figure out unknown words strictly by using meaning, syntax, and visual cues. This transition initially sparked debate - SoR vs. MSV.

During our initial implementation phase, Northridge Elementary welcomed Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine for a firsthand look at our early literacy work Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine visit Northridge Elementary School.

Since DeWine’s visit, our work has progressed beyond the launch phase, with a focus on strengthening implementation and aligning instructional routines across grade levels.

Through Core Knowledge Language Arts (CKLA), our literacy curriculum, students develop reading in two very connected ways: they build critical foundational skills and expand vocabulary and knowledge to support and strengthen comprehension.

Sustaining this work requires partnership with families and the broader community. Consistent attendance and daily reading routines at home support retention and integration into classroom learning Every School Day Counts.

Northridge Elementary Principal Anthony Hiser said, “Our implementation of the Science of Reading through CKLA has led to a more coherent and consistent approach to literacy instruction across the building, driven by the daily work of teachers in the classrooms. Instruction has shifted toward intentional, knowledge-rich lessons that systematically build foundational skills, language, and comprehension.

Teachers, who are at the heart of the work, have been supported through ongoing professional learning, coaching, and collaborative planning with their grade level teams, using the Ohio Improvement Cycle with real-time data, which has allowed for strong implementation with consistency while honoring instructional decision-making at the classroom level. The most encouraging indicators of growth are the gains we are seeing in foundational skills, student confidence, and the depth of academic conversations at student achievement levels, all of which reflect the skill, commitment, and responsiveness of our teachers who are doing this work every day and are the TRUE champions.”

Northridge’s focus remains steady: consistent instruction and shared support for students.

Geneá G. White is a veteran educator who works for Northridge Local Schools, a member of the National Association for the Education of Young Children and CEO and founder of Optimal View Educational Consulting and Advocacy Agency.