OPINION: Readers react to property tax issues in Ohio

From another: “how about a conversation on spending reductions?” Yes, indeed –how about the almost $1 billion in state tax money in the year beginning July 1 to pay private-school tuition for pupils who’d otherwise attend public schools. That’s about $579 per Ohio public school pupil.

The reader added, “What has everyone so concerned is the polling that shows (a proposed constitutional amendment to abolish property taxes) would pass at a minimum 70%-30%.” Yes, a voter-petitioned constitutional amendment vote, if it happens, is bunching lots of Dockers.

From another reader: “Townships and their police departments can integrate into county services, etc. Reform is desperately needed.”

It sure is. But don’t hold your breath.

To close roads or not to close

In an Ohio Public Officials’ Hall of Fame should be Lake County (Painesville) Sheriff Frank Leonbruno, who won’t impose those Ohio “snow emergency ‘levels’ ” because, he told cleveland.com’s Molly Walsh “he believes restricting travel during winter storms can hurt local businesses and the broader economy.”

Sheriff Leonbruno spoke amid grousing by some people that he hadn’t declared a snow emergency during last week’s storm, but should have, especially a road-closing/no driving “level 3.”

The Ohio Revised Code – state law – nowhere provides for snow emergency declarations, whose one value seems to be in letting TV weather performers hyperventilate.

If anyone ever has been arrested for driving during a “level 3” – facts, anyone? – he or she should have been, by any judge who knows two words: “Habeas” and “corpus.”

Of course, if an Ohioan doesn’t fancy going to work, but instead wants to stay home watching “Three’s Company” reruns, and snacking, a “level 3” can be the ticket to a cozy La-Z-Boy day.

As noted, the claimed power to declare snow emergencies – and a “level 3” is close to a declaration of martial law – is nowhere in the Revised Code, but instead in documents called “Opinions of the Attorney General.”

The two “OAGs” in question were issued in 1986 (by then AG Anthony J. Celebrezze Jr.) and 1997 (by then-AG Betty D. Montgomery). Montgomery’s opinion tweaked Celebrezze’s opinion. But in a refreshing dose of it candor, also said, “[Ohio’s state law] is silent as to whether a particular governmental entity is solely responsible for closing state roads and municipal streets during a snow emergency.”

She didn’t say this, but it’s possible Gov. Mike DeWine, as commander in chief of the Ohio National Guard, could order the guard to close roads and the patrol them to bust anyone brassy enough to actually drive amid snow.

True, “level 3s” give Ohio’s genuinely brave state, county and city road crews – and no mistake, they have tough, dangerous jobs – more safety as they clear roads, work that’s already plenty perilous thanks to Looney Tunes drivers.

So, hey, if a sheriff says, “No go,” what’s wrong with that? Easy answer: Where’s the law that says she/he can?

Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. You can reach him attsuddes@gmail.com.