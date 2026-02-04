OPINION: The humor, irony, and wisdom of Mark Twain

¨A person who won´t read has no advantage over one who can read.¨ With the millions of online videos that now occupy the minds of many Americans, especially our youth, the reading of actual newspapers, magazines, and books is in decline. I would recommend this year’s “A Marriage at Sea” by Sophie Elmhirst about an English couple who gave up a normal life in 1973 to sail from England to New Zealand, a true story of survival after a collision with a whale. I would also recommend Percival Everett’s “James,” a stunning reimagining of the Huck Finn story from the perspective of the enslaved Jim that resembles the twists and turns of the Mississippi River.

¨Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.¨ Senior citizens, take heed. There are a lot more of us in that category than there used to be. A recent segment on “60 Minutes” featuring Dr. Peter Attia, showed some ways that we might live better, healthier lives as we age. His book “Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity” gives a thorough yet highly readable account of ways to pursue a quality life for decades beyond retirement.

¨Forgiveness is the fragrance that the violet sheds on the heel that has crushed it.¨ I have seen a few too many people take hurt and perceived betrayal all the way to their graves who could have ¨gotten over it¨ and mended relationships, often within their own families. Who is on your list that may deserve forgiveness? And might you be one of the people on that list that needs to experience self-forgiveness?

¨Do the right thing. It will gratify some people and astonish the rest.¨ Consider major areas of life–family, friendship, community, workplace, worship, the Earth we inhabit. What does doing the right thing mean in each case? You don´t have to do anything for show, but what you choose to do may have a surprisingly positive impact.

¨Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.¨ This saying has profound implications for everyone in every generation. There is plenty to think about and talk about here, and the distinction that Twain is making must give us pause to consider the actions of elected officials at every level. And are those elected officials working together for the greatest good of the greatest number?

¨The best way to cheer yourself up is to try to cheer somebody else up.¨ Especially during this time of year, feelings run deep. We cherish and appreciate joy, but loneliness and despair burden many. What can we do in our day-to-day interactions to make others feel better about themselves and the possibilities that come with hope?

Jim Brooks is a retired high school English teacher who writes, coaches tennis, and tutors immigrants.