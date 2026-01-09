Opinion: Wittenberg and Springfield: A partnership that moves us onward

This collaboration is personal to the Greater Springfield Partnership as well—we are proud that one of our own staff members serves on Wittenberg’s Board of Directors. Their leadership reflects the deep trust and shared commitment between the university and our broader community.

Today, there is a renewed sense of optimism surrounding Wittenberg. Our new president, Dr. Christian Brady, has brought fresh energy, accessibility, and vision to the campus, inspiring confidence among students, alumni, business leaders, and residents alike. This enthusiasm is spreading throughout Springfield, reinforcing the important role Wittenberg plays in our community’s economic vitality and cultural vibrancy.

One of the strongest indicators of Wittenberg’s impact is the number of alumni who choose to stay in Springfield—launching careers, building businesses, raising families, and contributing to civic life. They choose this community not just because they studied here, but because they believe in what Springfield is becoming. Their presence enriches our workforce and strengthens the future of our city.

Wittenberg University remains one of Springfield’s greatest assets. As the Greater Springfield Partnership works to attract new employers, develop our talent pipeline, and enhance quality of life, having a nationally respected liberal arts institution at our center is a competitive advantage that few communities enjoy.

Springfield believes in Wittenberg. We value this partnership, and we stand ready to support its continued success. Together, we will build a future defined by opportunity, collaboration, and shared pride.

Tiger Up! Onward!

Mike McDorman is the president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership.