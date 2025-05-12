Orange barrel season persists in Troy, but West Main project nearly finished

“The meaning of the project is that our heaviest-traveled road will be wider, smoother and brighter with eventual new streetlights. A couple of surprises included finding a lot of brick roadway closer to the surface than we originally thought, as well as finding the canal bridge structure underground,” Rhoades said.

Remnants of the canal bridge, constructed with riveted girders, was found along the north side of Main Street between Elm and Adams streets near the Kettering Hospital site. A project report stated that although there are no records of the bridge in any known archives, the structure appears to have served as a type of lift bridge over the canal.

Mayor Robin Oda said the city is thrilled to be at the end of the West Main Street project.

“It has been a long, very comprehensive process, but much needed and overdue. The finished roadway will be much appreciated by everyone as soon as we can use it,” she said.

Roundabout coming

Construction projects will continue following West Main Street including the building of a roundabout at Adams Street, Riverside Drive and Staunton Road.

The plan is to begin and finish the project this summer, but that may not happen because of utilities that need to be moved, Rhoades said. If the utilities work gets in the way, the roundabout work will follow yet this year.

In the meantime, city representatives are meeting with Troy schools representatives about issues including traffic patterns and detours. The planned roundabout is near Troy High and Junior High schools as well as the city pool and Duke Park.

Oda said city leaders are fully aware that street projects of any kind are disruptive.

“It is also something that happens and is necessary in every city every summer. We joke about ‘orange barrel’ season, but it is a real thing,” she said. “We appreciate the patience and courtesy that most of our residents exhibit while we are working to make our local roads better for everyone.”

Other upcoming complex city projects include the downtown streetscape work and Prouty Plaza reconstruction, several large road reconstruction projects including the Experiment Farm/West Main intersection, and water/sewer/storm sewer extensions to access additional industrial growth areas for the city, among others.

