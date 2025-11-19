Oscar Health expands into Dayton area

“What makes us different is we are more of a tech company with insurance than a traditional payer built by acquisition,” said Joseph Leach, Ohio market president for Oscar Health. “We’re a lot more nimble.”

Oscar Health has network agreements with Kettering Health, UC Health and Tri-Health, and is in discussion with several other area health care providers, Leach said. He declined to comment on which specific providers Oscar Health is talking to.

Leach said unlike traditional health insurance providers, Oscar Health already has the technology in place to empower customers with on-demand support about medications, common test results, symptoms and prescription refills.

Oswell, the company’s personal health artificial intelligence agent, and the Oscar app are the backbone of the program.

Using their phone or computer, Oscar Health members describe health concerns or symptoms. They are then shown a list of doctors or specialists they can consult with free of charge. If there is a diagnosis, the insurance plan covers associated expenses in accordance with the member’s policy.

Policies have no charge for virtual agents or initial primary care visits.

Oscar has a single line of business dealing exclusively with the Affordable Care Act. People can find plans through the company’s website or through Healthcare.gov.

Oscar Health was founded in 2012 in New York and offers insurance in 14 states. It started operating in Ohio in 2018 in agreement with the Cleveland Clinic before expanding to Columbus and Cincinnati. The company has about 2 million members, according to the company.