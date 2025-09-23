OSHP searching for hit-and-run driver after West Carrollton rollover crash

An unidentified vehicle hit a 2024 Buick Enclave from behind, which sent the Buick off the right side of the roadway, according to the patrol.

OSHP said the Buick then overturned and traveled through a fence into a nearby parking lot.

The Buick driver was evaluated for injuries at the scene.

The hit-skip vehicle continued northbound and left the scene of the crash, according to OSHP.

If anyone has any information regarding this crash, they are encouraged to call the Dayton Post at 937-832-4794.