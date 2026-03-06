OSU opens new, $1.9B University Hospital

26-story facility includes new tech, 820 patient rooms.
Patients move into University Hospital at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. CONTRIBUTED BY OSU WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Patients move into University Hospital at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. CONTRIBUTED BY OSU WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER
Local News
By
49 minutes ago
With more than one-third of its patients coming from outside of the Columbus area, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s recently opened University Hospital can be both a regional and statewide asset at 26 stories with 820 private patient rooms.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center recently moved 425 patients into the $1.9 billion University Hospital, located at 520 W. 10th Ave., Columbus.

The hospital tower replaces the current 625-bed Ohio State University Hospital made up of two buildings built in the 1950s and 1970s.

“Our current hospital has served our community well, but a new facility is needed for Ohio State to continue leading the health care transformation,” Dr. John J. Warner, chief executive officer of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and executive vice president at Ohio State, said in a press release.

The new 26-story University Hospital at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. CONTRIBUTED BY OSU WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

While about half of medical center admissions come from central Ohio’s Franklin County and about 15% come from the six surrounding counties, more than one-third come from the rest of the state.

“It is with immense pride to know that our organization is making this investment in our patients, in their families, in the experience of our staff, our providers, our nurses, our pharmacists, all of our learners,” said Dr. Andrew Thomas, who is the Robert F. Wolfe and Edgar T. Wolfe Foundation chief clinical officer at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and senior associate vice president for Health Sciences.

The new hospital features 820 patient rooms with advanced technology, 24 operating rooms, 234 intensive care unit beds, and areas for stroke care, cancer treatment and Level 4 maternity care, according to a press release from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The 1.9-million-square-foot, 26-story hospital is the largest single-facility construction project that’s been undertaken at Ohio State, according to the university.

Patients move into University Hospital at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. Pictured is one of the 820 private patients that are 349 square feet with 9-foot windows. CONTRIBUTED BY OSU WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

“Advanced technology in each room and throughout the hospital improves their experience, reflecting the team’s careful planning. It helps their healing and their comfort level, and it will certainly bolster their positive mood,” Thomas said about the patient experience.

The new patient rooms are 349 square feet with 9-foot windows. Every room includes a 75-inch digital screen that lets patients access care team details, telehealth and video conferencing, learn about their health and watch entertainment.

The new hospital also adds 148 additional beds for patients of the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

The close proximity of both hospitals is a benefit for patients and care teams who can more easily collaborate on complex cases, said Traci Mignery, interim chief nursing officer of University Hospital and Ross Heart Hospital. Enhanced nurse call systems also increase patient care efficiency and continuity during their stay.

“These things really make a difference in us being able to connect with our patients and focus on them and the personalized care they need,” Mignery said.

An operating room at the new University Hospital at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. CONTRIBUTED BY OSU WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Volunteers lit up 88 patient rooms to create the famous "Script Ohio" across the new Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus. CONTRIBUTED BY OSU WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

