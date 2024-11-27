Overturned semi closes state Route 4 South at I-75 in Dayton

Breaking: Ohio governor signs bill limiting bathroom use by transgender students

Local News
By
Updated 1 minute ago
All southbound lanes on state Route 4 are closed at Interstate 75 in Dayton after a tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday morning.

The closure starts near Huffman Dam Road and continues to I-75, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Motorists should avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic backed up on state Route 4 in Dayton after an overturned semi closes all four southbound lanes near Interstate 75 on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

About the Author