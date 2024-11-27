Overturned semi closes state Route 4 South at I-75 in Dayton

All southbound lanes on state Route 4 are closed at Interstate 75 in Dayton after a tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday morning.
The closure starts near Huffman Dam Road and continues to I-75, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY: SR-4 South CLOSED at I-75 (MM: 53.9), due to a crash. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/cyQJPAAlQJ— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) November 27, 2024
Motorists should avoid the area.
No injuries have been reported.
