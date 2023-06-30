Overturned semi closes US 35 West ramp to I-675 North in Beavercreek

A semi-truck that crashed and overturned early Friday caused parts of the highway to close in Beavercreek.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. on Interstate 675 North. As of 7:15 a.m., U.S. 35 West ramp to I-765 North was still closed, according to Beavercreek police and fire dispatch. I-675 North has one lane open north of U.S. 35, according to Beavercreek police.

The area is expected to be impacted for another three to four hours, according to a Beavercreek Police Department Facebook post shared at 6:52 a.m.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

One person was taken to the hospital, but injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, dispatch said.

The semi-truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

We will update this story as more information is released.