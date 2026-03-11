OVI checkpoint, increased patrols planned for St. Patrick’s Day around Dayton

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force have announced that they will be conducting an OVI sobriety checkpoint for St. Patrick’s Day along with increased patrols watching for impaired drivers.

This year the holiday is on Tuesday, March 17.

According to the release, law enforcement officers will also use the holiday to educate the public about the dangers and legal consequences of impaired driving.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force remain committed to reducing alcohol and drug-related crashes through enforcement, education, and community awareness initiatives,” the release said.

The location of the checkpoint has not been announced.

