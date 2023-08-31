OVI checkpoint scheduled to take place in Moraine tonight

An OVI checkpoint will take place in Moraine tonight to help deter and remove impaired drivers from the road.

The checkpoint is scheduled to be from 7 to 9 p.m. on state Route 741. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Moraine Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will operate the checkpoint.

Crews will also have saturation patrols in the area to help prevent impaired driver-related crashes and fatalities.

Anyone planning to drink alcohol should designate a sober driver ahead of time or plan for a safe, sober way home.

So far this year, there have been 320 OVI-related crashes in Montgomery County, including 19 fatalities, according to OSHP.