Breaking: Old Scratch Pizza announces expansion to Columbus

OVI checkpoint tonight in Franklin

An OVI checkpoint is from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, on Riley Boulevard (Ohio 73) in the city of Franklin.

An OVI checkpoint is from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, on Riley Boulevard (Ohio 73) in the city of Franklin.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin Division of Police is conducting a sobriety checkpoint tonight in the city of Franklin.

The OVI checkpoint is from 9-11 p.m. on Riley Boulevard (Ohio 73), according to a release from the highway patrol.

Ohio law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of OVI checkpoints ahead of time.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grants, is to deter and intercept impaired drivers. In addition to the sobriety checkpoint, there will be nearby saturation patrols “to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes,” the patrol said.

Anyone who plans to drink alcohol should always designate a sober driver, the release stated.

In Other News
1
‘You have allies.’ Joby Aviation introduces Dayton general manager to...
2
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Greene County crash
3
Owner of Dayton’s Baker Benji’s indicted on child pornography charges
4
Old Scratch Pizza announces expansion to Columbus
5
What is the viral dirt sundae in Lowe’s, Menards mini buckets? Dayton...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on facebookFollow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.