OVI checkpoints to be conducted Friday night in Montgomery County

OVI sobriety checkpoints by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will be conducted Friday in Dayton and Harrison Twp.

The checkpoints will be from 7 to 11:30 p.m. on Salem Avenue near Gettysburg Avenue. Then it will move around 9 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue near Free Pike, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on statistical data. Last year, the sheriff’s office made 40 arrests for impaired driving at or near the proposed checkpoint location in 2022, according to deputies.

In 2021, deputies made 53 arrests in the same area for impaired driving, the statement said.

“OVI checkpoints provide a valuable opportunity for law enforcement to educate the public about the dangers and consequences associated with impaired driving, while identifying and removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” the sheriff’s office said.