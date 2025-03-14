OVI checkpoints to take place in Dayton tonight

Dayton police and the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County are operating the checkpoints.

The OVI task force aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road and the number of alcohol and drug related crashes in the county.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced sobriety checkpoints are also scheduled for Monday, due to the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. More information will be released about the time and location of the checkpoints during a press conference Monday.

Last year there were 11,612 traffic crashes in Montgomery County, including 61 fatal crashes resulting in 66 deaths, according to the sheriff’s office.

Of those crashes, 536 involved an impaired driver. Thirty-eight of those crashes were fatal and killed 43 people.