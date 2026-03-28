OVI task force conducting checkpoints in Dayton tonight

The Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force announced two sobriety checkpoints to be conducted tonight in Dayton.
The checkpoint will go from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
The locations are in the area of South Main Street/West Stewart Street and in the area of South Patterson Boulevard/West Stewart Street.
“Driving while impaired is not only illegal but also endangers everyone on the road. The consequences can be severe,” police said. “Drivers are asked to make the right choice — if you plan to drink, designate a driver or arrange for alternative transportation in advance.”
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