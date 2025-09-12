Owner of Dayton’s Baker Benji’s indicted on child pornography charges

Stuckey, the owner of Baker Benji’s, was arrested on Aug. 18 and released after making bond, according to court records.

As part of his bond he is not to have contact with anyone younger than 18 without adult supervision.

He has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 30 and a trial scheduled for Oct. 27.

On Thursday, a statement from Stuckey was shared on Baker Benji’s Facebook page.

“As some of you may know, I’m currently facing legal challenges that have understandably raised questions,” the statement read. “I’m limited in what I can say right now and what I even know about the situation myself. All I can do right now is work through the legal process with honesty and respect for the system and for the community that has stood by me.”