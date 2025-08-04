Owner of Thai restaurants in Dayton region to open 3 new concepts and a food truck

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

First up is rebranding Get The Pho Out in Kettering to Flame N’ Grill, a hibachi fusion express restaurant.

Whitted said they are hoping to have the new restaurant open in the next month at 10 W. Stroop Road in the former space of W.g. Grinders in the Castle Hills Shopping Center across from Town & Country.

Get The Pho Out was opened by Whitted’s longtime employee, Pratya Kaewkheaw. They have found Americans are more familiar with hibachi compared to pho and there isn’t a hibachi restaurant nearby.

Flame N’ Grill will open with carryout first. Dine-in will be available in the coming months. In the meantime, Get The Pho Out is continuing to operate.

2 new restaurants 🍴

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

In addition to rebranding, Whitted is in the midst of construction at two new restaurants — expected to open this fall.

Thai Garden, a restaurant featuring Thai food and sushi, will be located at 2801 S. Dixie Drive Suite B in Kettering next to Happy Asian Market.

She’s also opening Thai Cottage at 10024 Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester. This is the former site of Gano Tavern.

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

“That one is going to feel cozy,” Whitted said.

It will be similar to Whitted’s Thai Table restaurant she owned for three years but bigger.

Whitted decided to expand towards Cincinnati because her family has several Thai restaurants in the Dayton region.

In addition to Thai Village at 5201 Cornerstone N. Blvd., she owns Thai Kitchen at 2335 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. and Hello Thai at 3301 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek.

The most popular dishes at those three restaurants are Pad Thai, Drunken Noodles and Pineapple Fried Rice.

Honey Toast goes on wheels 🥐🧇

She also owns Honey Toast, a breakfast and brunch restaurant, at 130 N. Broad St. in Fairborn.

The restaurant is in the midst of opening a food truck with croffles, wraps and more.

Honey Toast on Wheels does not have any festivals or events scheduled. They are currently waiting for an inspection with the health department.

Whitted said they decided to open a food truck because of the restaurant’s popularity in Fairborn. Their goal is to open a second location in the future.

This isn’t the first time she’s added a food truck to the lineup. They also operate Thai Village on Wheels featuring handheld Thai food.

Meet the owner 👩‍🍳

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

Whitted, who is originally from Thailand, came to the United States in 2008 to study culinary at Cincinnati State College. She was enrolled in a work and travel program, but after meeting people in Cincinnati she decided to stay there.

She graduated in 2012 and started working for her friend, Chef Toon Yongkanaysin, at Bangkok St. This is where she learned the front and back of house. Yongkanaysin had known the previous owners of Thai Kitchen and in 2017, when they were ready to sell, she encouraged Whitted to buy it.

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

Over time, Whitted made changes to the restaurant, and in 2023 she relocated from 8971 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp. to a larger space.

When asked how she operates multiple restaurants, Whitted said, “I feel like I have a good team and I just want to see everyone grow.”

Whitted has taken the skills Yongkanaysin taught her a decade ago and is paying it forward by sharing those skills with her employees and reinvesting in them.

She says her favorite part of owning restaurants in the Dayton area is seeing her customers enjoy her food and seeing the same people come back.