Owners of Troy ‘Tavern’ building appeal court’s demolition ruling

The property at 112-118 W. Main St. is known as the Tavern Building and the IOOF building. A portion of the original building was an early county courthouse from 1841 into the 1880s.

The building owners said history would be documented through plaques and markers at the property if demolition occurred.

Evil Empire and others claimed the demolition vote was not valid because the demolition standards outlined in city codes were not met.

In the Common Pleas Court ruling, Judge Stacy Wall found approval of a Certificate of Appropriateness for demolition “was arbitrary and unreasonable.” The BZA did not consider all mandatory requirements of the city zoning code including a requirement that a definite plan for the property reuse shall be submitted. None was submitted, Wall said.

“Because West Main (the building owner) did not satisfy the Troy Zoning Code’s requirements, the BZA should have denied West Main’s application,” Wall ruled.

Troy City Council will be asked in a special meeting Monday, Oct. 31, to also appeal Wall’s ruling. The city appeal would be to defend the BZA decision “and not to defend the property owner or anyone else for that matter,” said Patrick Titterington, the city’s director of public service and safety.