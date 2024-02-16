Pair accused in Dayton burglary, chase that ended in Beavercreek indicted

They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

On Feb. 5, Joy and Rieder reportedly forced their way into a home in the 2300 block of Fauver Avenue. A man who was housesitting for the owner told police he recognized Joy and Rieder, but didn’t recognize another man and woman who entered the house, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“Joy held him at gunpoint as the others stole two large flat screen televisions,” an affidavit read. “Joy then stole his wallet and his cellular phone before all the suspects fled in a black late model Jeep.”

The homeowner returned and gave officers a description of the televisions. She identified Rieder as her daughter and said Rieder is in a relationship with Joy, according to court records.

The next day an officer saw a black Jeep driven by Rieder and occupied by Joy. The officer turned on his emergency lights and sirens, but the Jeep did not stop.

“They refused and fled at a dangerously high rate of speed, violating numerous traffic laws and placing the motoring public at a substantial risk,” an affidavit read.

An aviation crew from the Ohio State Highway Patrol was in the area on an unrelated incident and took over the pursuit.

The Jeep reached speeds of more than 100 mph before stopping in the 400 block of Merrick Drive in Beavercreek, according to Dayton police.

Joy and Rieder were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

