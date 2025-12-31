Pair accused of raping woman in Dayton plead guilty to lesser charge

• Guilty pleas: TJ Devaunte Sullivan, 25, and David Lee Black III, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• Dismissed: Both men were facing one count of rape, which was dismissed.

The rape charge was a first-degree felony and the gross sexual imposition conviction is a third-degree felony.

What are they accused of?

• Sexual assault: On Feb. 28 a woman left The Palms Lounge & Grill in Trotwood and got into a vehicle with Sullivan and Black, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

They picked up another man before driving to a Dayton neighborhood.

The woman was in the backseat and forced over the center console and sexually assaulted by the three men, according to an affidavit.

She bit the third man during the assault, and he allegedly hit her in the face, causing her to bleed. The men kicked her out of the vehicle and left her in Dayton, according to court documents.

A friend picked the woman up and took her to Kettering Health Dayton.

The third man, who was identified as “Unc” in court records, has not been charged.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: The sentencings for Black and Sullivan have not been scheduled