Pair accused of using forged documents to steal Jefferson Twp. home from man with dementia

They are scheduled to be arraigned on July 1.

Anderson and Croley are accused of forging and filing documents to steal a Belcourt Drive home.

On Oct. 8, they filed a quitclaim deed in the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office. The deed was notarized after a notary was given a forged power of attorney for the homeowner, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Croley was reportedly listed as the owner’s power of attorney and the house was sold to Anderson for $119,000.

On Oct. 14, the previous homeowner’s daughter contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, reporting her father’s friend was squatting at the Belcourt Drive house and apparently trying to sell her father’s deed, according to an incident report.

The previous owner had recently moved to a nursing home when his family learned a quitclaim deed had been filed.

His daughter filed an affidavit in the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office claiming the deed was fraudulent on Oct. 18.

The affidavit claimed the previous owner has dementia and is unable to grant power of attorney or agree to sell the house.

“The theft of real estate is a very real problem, and this is yet another case of criminals who got caught,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “We will prosecute anyone who files forged paperwork to commit this type of despicable crime. This is unacceptable and it will not be tolerated.”