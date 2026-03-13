Pair indicted for carjacking Uber driver in Harrison Twp.

The pair is accused of threatening an Uber driver with a gun and stealing their vehicle on Dec. 9.

The driver picked up Kinney and Barker at the Verizon store at 7070 Miller Lane in Butler Twp. to drive them to Camargo Drive in Harrison Twp.

When at the Meadows of Catalpa apartment complex, the pair told the driver to drop them off before the listed address, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.

After getting out, one of the men reportedly told the driver he dropped something under the seat, so the driver got out to help him.

“While (the driver) was doing this, the male entered the driver seat and began driving,” an affidavit read. “(The driver) put (their) foot into the rear seat in an attempt to get into the car.”

The other man pulled out a pistol and threatened to “pop a cap” if the Uber driver didn’t move, according to court documents.

The driver got their phone from the vehicle before getting out and calling 911. Investigators found the vehicle to a shed behind a duplex on McCleary Avenue in Dayton.

An investigation determined a third man took Kinney and Barker to the Verizon store.

He told investigators the pair was “acting weird” on the drive to the store and he told them to “not be on any ‘dumb (expletive),’” an affidavit stated.

The man and two others got an Uber for Barker and Kinney because they had a bad feeling, according to court records.

Barker allegedly admitted to robbing the Uber driver while on the phone with the third man the following day.

As of Friday, morning, Kinney and Barker were being held in the Montgomery County Jail. Barker will be arraigned on Tuesday and Kinney will be arraigned on March 26.