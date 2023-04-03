Pair indicted in Miami County accused of more than $100K in thefts across 10 counties

BreakingNews
Riverside school closes after threat; one in custody
1 hour ago

A man and woman indicted Monday are accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of construction equipment and tools across 10 counties.

Derek V. Grimm, 34, of Columbus, and Morgan L. Carder, 25, of Bradford, were indicted by a Miami County grand jury for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, felony theft, grand theft, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, and breaking and entering, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak stated in a release.

Carder and Grimm were reportedly involved in a crime spree from November 2021 through March, during which more than $100,000 worth of construction equipment and tools was stolen from construction sites, tool trailers and storage sheds across Auglaize, Darke, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Logan, Miami, Montgomery and Shelby counties, the sheriff said.

All affected counties agreed to prosecute the crimes in Miami County, Duchak said.

Grimm is held in the Miami County Jail on unrelated charges.

Both expected to be arraigned in the near future in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

