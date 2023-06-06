Pair reportedly posing as police rob couple at gunpoint in Kettering

“My car was still running,” she added. “They didn’t even let me turn off the car and get out the car and do what I had to do before they just overpowered us.”

The woman was able to flee to her car and drove to the gas station.

An officer responding to their condo located the boyfriend. He told police the suspects fled in an SUV, according to a police report.

During an interview with police, the woman said she and her boyfriend had just returned from a property they’re renovating. She was getting items out of the car when the two suspects approached. One reportedly yelled her boyfriend’s name and said he was in trouble.

The suspects forced them through the garage and into their home, according to the report. The suspects reportedly pointed guns in the couple’s faces and wanted the keys to the car.

The woman was able to get up and run outside to her vehicle before calling for help.

Police found the couple’s phones in the tree line near their home. They also logged a black ski mask and roll of tape as evidence.

The incident remains under investigation. We will update this story as information is released.