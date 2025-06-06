Parents facing 12 charges for reported physical punishments used on 6 children

Six of the counts have corporal punishment specifications and the remaining six counts have repeatedly administer specifications.

They are scheduled to be arraigned on June 24.

The charges are related to physical punishments the Deatons used on their children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incidents started as early as 2012, when the children were between the ages of 1 and 7 years old, and continued for more than a decade, according to court records.

Butler Twp. police investigated the case.

The Deatons were not in custody as of Friday afternoon. They were both issued summons to appear in court for their arraignment on June 24.