Parity Inc. to honor ‘Top Ten African American Males’ at annual luncheon

Since 1994, Parity Inc., which fights for diversity and equity in the Dayton area, has honored nearly 300 successful African American male leaders with outstanding professional credentials and a legacy of service in the community.

“This year’s honorees have truly made it their priority to serve and mentor, especially our students,” said Parity committee chairman Brian Sanders.

The Top Ten African American Male Luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 at Sinclair Community College’s Ponitz Conference Center. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by phone at (937) 818-2241 or by emailing c.osley.parity@gmail.com.

Top Ten African American Male honorees

(biographies were provided by Parity Inc., and edited for space)

Wayne L. Arrington: Arrington is a patient dining associate with Morrison Healthcare, servicing Premier Health. He was praised for his “unwavering commitment to patient well-being ... taking the time to listen attentively to their concernsand going the extra mile to meet their individual needs.”

Timothy L DeVaughn: DeVaughn started Anointed Touch Services LLC in 1996. In 1999 he joined the city of Dayton and is currently a building maintenance technician in the fire department, the first African American to hold that position.

Robert M. Estelle Jr.: Estelle, a licensed real estate broker/agent for 45 years, also holds several positions at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, including chairman of the Trustee Board. He is Most Worshipful Grand Master of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Lodge for the State of Ohio, Free and Accepted Masons, 2023-25.

Quinnan E. Howard: Howard is reentry program manager for the Montgomery County Office of Reentry (2014–present), assisting and advocating for men and women who have encountered the criminal justice system by connecting them with programs, services, and employment for successful transition back to the community.

Christopher M. James: James is a long-time educator. He is the senior program manager at Preschool Promise. He works tirelessly to advance the “Cultivating Black Boy Brilliance” initiatives and enhancing the learning environment for African American boys.

Craig A. Jones: Jones has been a public servant for over 35 years, including as a licensed school treasurer and government financial manager. He is currently the elected Harrison Township fiscal officer, and his volunteer service includes: Boys and Girls Club trustee; Racial Justice Now; Ohio Habitat for Humanity trustee; and Trotwood Soccer Association.

K. Duane Martin: Martin is the system VP and chief compliance & risk officer at Premier Health. He has a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Dayton School of Law and an MBA in healthcare management. He also serves as the board chair of Phoenix Next Dayton, Inc.

Tommy J. McGuffey Jr.: After dedicated service in the United States Air Force, McGuffey became Minister of Music at prominent churches in Dayton then founded Tommy McGuffey & True Worship. He lectures, mentors emerging artists, and is an adjunct instructor and collaborative pianist at the University of Dayton.

Pastor Craig A. Walder: Walder is the founding lead pastor of The Chosen Church in Clayton, where he provides spiritual direction and counseling. A cancer survivor, his personal mission is to help others see what God sees in them. He serves as a court service officer, probation officer II.

Isaiah M. Williams: Williams is Beavercreek High School’s head boys basketball coach, and is a facility specialist at Lohrey Community Center. He is an ordained elder and worship leader at Triumphant Ministries International, and previously was the youngest person ordained as a minister at Revival Center Ministries.

Posthumous awards

The John Edward Moore Sr. Leadership Award will be awarded posthumously to John E. Moore Sr. The Parity Inc. executive board annually presents it to a male leader who has provided sustained and exemplary support to Parity Inc. for over 10 years.

The Charity Adams Earley Service Award will be awarded posthumously to Pat Meadows. This award is also selected by the Parity Inc. executive board and goes to a female who has provided sustained and exemplary support to Parity Inc. for over 10 years.