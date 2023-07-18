Parking just got more expensive at the Dayton airport

The Dayton International Airport is increasing its parking charges, which will make traveling a little more expensive. This is the first price increase to the garage in about five years.

“With prices increasing everywhere from the grocery store to the services we use every day, we’ve been fortunate to be able to maintain our parking rates for as many years as we have,” Gil Turner, Dayton’s director of aviation, said in a prepared statement. “We are making these changes to maintain the high level of value our passengers expect from us.”

Parking rates at the airport garage increased Monday from $20 to $22 per day, while the price at the long-term lot rose from $10 to $12 per day.

The garage is directly across from the terminal, while the long-term lot is a relatively short walk from the facility’s entrance.

The last time any parking rates were adjusted at the airport was in May 2021, said Linda Hughes, the Dayton airport’s air service manager.

The price increase is due to improvements needed to the parking structure and lot, such as new markings and re-striping for parking spaces, joint sealant, crack repairs, and other maintenance needs, she said.

“This is just a small way to make required improvements and provide our travelers with the valued service they expect from the airport,” Hughes said.

The airport reduced its airport parking rates in late 2020 and closed the economy lot during the pandemic. But rates were adjusted five months later, and the economy lot reopened.

The parking garage rates increased in mid-2018 from an $18-per-day maximum to $20 per day.

The Dayton airport’s main competition for travelers comes from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Cincinnati’s airport charges about $22 per day for general parking in its terminal garage, while premium parking costs about $26 per day. The airport’s ValuPark costs about $11 per day, while the economy lot is about $9 per day. Travelers use shuttles from those lots to get to the airport.

The Columbus airport’s long-term garage costs $22 per day (every 24-hour period), while its long-term shuttle lots cost between $6 and $11 per each 24-hour period.

The Dayton airport says its garage features reservable parking that is located on the covered second floor of the structure.

Passengers can reserve garage parking spots at DaytonAirport.ClickandPark.com.