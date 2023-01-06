Parks, paving and arts center are key parts of Kettering’s $16M capital plan

•$1.63 million to start construction of Gentile Park, between Kettering Business Park and Acorn Drive;

•$1.4 million to complete the Rosewood Arts Centre renovation, at the edge of Indian Riffle Park;

•$1.375 million for drainage upgrades in the Golf Club Estates area, across Dorothy Lane from Community Golf Course;

•$1.05 million for miscellaneous work to fix safety issues and meet code requirements;

•$800,000 to resurface Woodman Drive from Wilmington Pike to Stocker Drive, just south of Poelking Woodman Lanes.

“For 2023 we have a comprehensive capital improvement program — a lot of needed roadway maintenance projects,” Bergstresser said. “We have a number of projects that have federal grants associated with them.”

The budget for Phase III of Rosewood Arts Center — a $5 million project for all phases combined — includes $690,000 in grant funds, records show. Meanwhile, the paving on Woodman, and bridge projects on Flesher and West avenues are each set to be supplemented with at least $200,000 in grants or federal aid.

The Rosewood project is scheduled to be done later this year. The final phase of work on the 58-year-old former elementary school includes the theater, as well as classrooms and studios for works on paper, painting/drawing, printmaking and artists.

The theater will have 150 seats, be ADA-accessible and feature new sound and lighting systems, according to Mary Beth O’Dell, city parks and recreation director.

Gentile Park will be constructed on 19 acres near the Kettering Business Park. It will include a zip line and a bike path feeding into the regional trail system, according to Kettering plans. It is targeted for completion in 2024, Bergstresser said.

The park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, a newly installed piece of a pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.

The Golf Club Estates area west of Southern Boulevard and south of West Dorothy Lane has experienced some street flooding issues, and it will be the focus of four years of upcoming infrastructure work by both the city and Montgomery County, according to the budget.

The Wilmington and Woodman resurfacings are expected to go out for bid next month. The targeted timelines for both projects are from April to October, Bergstresser said. Lane closures are expected with both projects, but no detours, he said.

They are among about 16 miles of roadwork planned in Kettering this year, Bergstresser said.

Paving is also planned for: the neighborhood south of David and west of Mad River roads; part of Patterson Boulevard; Hempstead Station Drive between David and Stroop; and a section of Southern Boulevard near Kettering Medical Center, he said.

KETTERING PLANS

Here’s how city spending on major projects compares this year from last year.

Category ** 2022 ** 2023

Capital budget ** $15.7M ** $16.6M

Road resurfacing ** $8.5M ** $8.2M

SOURCE: City of Kettering