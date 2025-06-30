‘Part of a major come back:’ Grocery market to open in Harrison Twp.

The spokesperson said the store will sell fresh meats, refrigerated and frozen foods, produce, dairy products and general merchandise found at traditional Dollar General stores. The business will have about 10 to 15 employees.

The Rite Aid on North Dixie Drive closed on July 8, 2024, following the chain’s national bankruptcy, Harrison Twp. officials said. That Rite Aid location had been in operation since the 1990s.

“Its closure was deeply felt — not only did we lose a convenient neighborhood pharmacy, but it was one of three Rite Aid closures in Harrison Township last year,“ said Nathan Edwards, Harrison Twp.’s economic development and communications manager. ”Thankfully, the space didn’t sit empty for long."

Harrison Twp. is made up of multiple unincorporated communities, including Northridge, Shiloh and Fort McKinley.

Edwards said grocery options are scarce for Northridge residents, especially those without easy transportation.

“This is a great reuse of the property because it helps meet an urgent need,” Edwards said. “While it’s not a full-scale supermarket, it’s a practical and immediate solution for bringing fresh food access back to the Northridge area, which has been underserved since the closure.”

Some of the closest grocery options from the DG Market site are a few miles away, like the Kroger on Siebenthaler Avenue and a Save A Lot on North Main Street. About 7,500 people live in Northridge, while Harrison Twp.’s total population is about 21,800 residents.

Edwards said the new market will help revitalize a critical gateway into Harrison Twp. that was once a hub of commercial activity.

The area was severely damaged by the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019, but Edwards said the DG Market and the construction of a new QuikTrip on a former hotel site at 2301 Wagner Ford Road will help with the corridor’s resurgence.

“We’re actively working with nearby landowners and developers to attract the kinds of businesses that will not only restore the area’s vibrancy but also meet the day-to-day needs of our residents,” Edwards said. “Our goal is to turn what was once a storm-damaged stretch of roadway into a destination the community can be proud of once again.”