Part of Rip Rap Road in Huber Heights closing for two weeks for repairs

A portion of Rip Rap Road in Huber Heights will be closed from May 7 to May 21.

The city’s engineering department said a portion of Rip Rap Road along the Great Miami River, in the area near the existing flood gates, will be closed.

“The road will be closed to install temporary piping across the road in order to perform an Ohio EPA water test on a new well being installed at the City’s wellfield,” according to the city of Huber Heights. “The road will be reopened sooner if the completion of the test and clean-up is finished before the scheduled time.”

Traffic will be detoured to Chambersburg Road and Bridgewater Road.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.