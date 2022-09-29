Part of US 40 expanded to five lanes, county expects work to boost local economy

“We truly believe the expansion of this stretch of road will boost our local economy,” said Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice. “We believe it will also increase the appeal of the county for logistics, manufacturing and distribution companies due to increased access, trusted infrastructure and our talented workforce.”

Officials said in 2020 at the start of the project that it would help the local area through the recession by providing the infrastructure needed to support good-paying jobs.

“This is just one of the strategic investments the county has made to attract logistics, manufacturing, and distribution companies to our community,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman. “And while paving the way for new development, we have a trained and ready workforce available to meet the demands of the corporations that call Montgomery County home.”

the Ohio Department of Transportation paid for most of the project and grants from other state agencies and commitments from local governments helped pay for the rest.

“Over the years, MCTID has worked with multiple municipalities on other improvement projects to help bring new investment to Montgomery County and to prepare and support the regional roadway network for economic growth,” said Crystal Corbin, executive director of the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District. “The US 40 project and surrounding roadway network improvements are a great example of how infrastructure investment works hand-in-hand with economic development.”