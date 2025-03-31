Breaking: Partial collapse of Valley Street building third in Dayton in March

Partial collapse of Valley Street building third in Dayton in March

The Dayton Fire department responded to a partial building collapsed on Valley Street in Dayton Sunday night, March 30, 2025.


By
1 hour ago
A part of a Dayton commercial and residential building partially collapsed Sunday night during strong storms, making it the third time in the past few weeks a part of a building collapsed in the city.

Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to investigate a possible structural collapse in the 100 block of Valley Street at 9:07 p.m., according to Assistant Chief Brad French of the Dayton Fire Department.



“Crews were on the scene in approximately four minutes and found a partial collapse of a section of brick near the top of the three-story structure,” French said.

He added the structure contains a mix of residential and commercial occupants, and DFD crews evacuated the structure as a precaution.



French said utilities to the building were shut off, Valley Street was closed and housing/building resources from the city of Dayton were requested.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants.

Dayton crews operated at this incident for approximately three hours.

“The 100 block of Valley Street remains closed at this time pending additional evaluation of the structure involved,” he said.

This is the third Dayton building to have a partial collapse this month, with the first incident on March 15 where a building at 34 N. Main St’s façade fell off, and the second incident on March 24 where the section of the wall of Oregon District hat shop Brim on Fifth at East 5th and Jackson streets fell.

