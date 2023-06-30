Parties, parades, concerts: How Dayton has celebrated July 4, from 1913 to today

Throughout the years, Dayton has been a great place to celebrate Independence Day.

Here is a selection of notable stories from the Dayton Daily News archives that demonstrate the varied ways the Fourth of July has been celebrated in the community over several decades.

1913: All Dayton enjoys a “sane” fourth at the Fair Grounds

The Dayton Bicycle Club was in charge of organizing an event at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds that would would be “a sane Fourth of July, but not a stupid one.” It was described as being like a large picnic.

This concept was adopted throughout the nation, as the previous few years had seen violent episodes, including deaths, caused by “aggravated cases of patriotism.”

This involved a limited use of “dynamite crackers,” no reading of the Declaration of Independence, and no “over-patriotic” demonstrations. A parade, musical performances and athletic events were the main sources of entertainment.

The main draw of the event was supposed to be Orville Wright, who was scheduled to demonstrate a hydroplane on the river, but that had to be cancelled due to Wright not being able to get enough pontoons for the hydroplane.

The evening ended with the most elaborate and costly fireworks display in the history of the city.

1931: Heat wave great for July 4 water sports in Dayton

The Fourth of July was celebrated by members of the Miami Valley Hunt and Polo club with a field meet on the club lawn. The races included a sprint, a potato race, hurdle race and an obstacle race.

The Dayton Country Club held a swim meet. The prizes were a large silver cup and two smaller ones.

Inland Park held a tilt contest (thought to be like jousting on canoes) and a regatta as part of their Fourth of July celebration.

1942: 20,000 attend Kay Kyser’s “Bondwagon” show

The Independence Day of 1942 had a deeper meaning during World War II. In those days, the Fourth of July was treated differently and was not the usual happy celebration.

More than 20,000 people heard the Kay Kyser “Bondwagon Show” at the Island Park bandshell. Kyser reminded the crowd that the nation was facing crisis and that everyone in the crowd “must awake to the dangers that face America on this Day of Independence,” and must buy war stamps and bonds at the booths set up at the concert.

Five newsboys who were the top sellers of war stamps among the Dayton Daily News carriers were given seats of honor at the performance and were acknowledged by Kyser.

1952: Fireworks experts kept busy by Fourth displays

As thousands of Daytonians were preparing to witness fireworks that evening, the Dayton Daily News did a feature story on Arthur Rozzi, still one of the biggest names in the business of fireworks.

Rozzi, president of Tri-State Fireworks Co. of Loveland, was busy getting things in order for the several fireworks displays his company would be launching that evening, including a display at the National Cash Register Co.’s Old River playgrounds.

Rozzi and eight assistants had been working for three days setting up the displays in a field near the softball diamonds.

“When the actual show is to begin,” Rozzi said, “it will take eight men to ignite all our displays.”

When asked about the danger of working with fireworks, Rozzi said, “Making fireworks is no worse than any other ordinary factory job if the person knows what he is doing.”

1976: Downtown jammed as Dayton salutes nation

Dayton threw a huge celebation for the nation’s 200th birthday.

The downtown parade drew 300,000 people to watch 150 floats, bands and military groups pass by. Starting at St. Mary’s and Second Street, people leaned over the tiers of Rikes parking garage to try and get a view. On the street, onlookers were 20 deep.

Four F-100 fighter planes 18 biplanes and a helicopter trailing red and blue smoke streams flew overhead. The Red Baron Biplane from Kings Island flew in, landing on U.S. 35 before making its way to the parade route.

Among the audience were 180 visitors from Dayton’s sister city, Augsburg, Germany.

Mayor James McGee, sitting in the reviewing stand, said, “I think the city can be justifiably proud. I can’t remember when I’ve seen this many people downtown for something like this.”

1980: Look up in the sky! Ooh, it’s Super Show

Fireworks lit the sky over Island Park for a crowd gathered along the banks of the Great Miami River.

Several thousand had come to the park with blankets, chairs, strollers and picnic baskets for the fireworks show.

About the same time, about 13,000 were at Welcome Stadium for an evening concert by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, followed by fireworks.

Earlier in the day, Huber Heights had a parade with bands, flags, politicians and thousands of spectators.

Kettering held a community picnic, with softball games, a bluegrass band, and arts and crafts displays. That evening, 2,000 balloons were launched instead of having fireworks.

1993: 5,000 hear Gladys Knight downtown

This Fourth of July in Dayton was an all-American celebration, complete with a parade, balloons, sunny skies and the sounds of the “Empress of Soul,” Gladys Knight.

During the parade, 5,000 balloons were handed out by employees of NBD Bank and by the parade Grand Marshall, Ronald McDonald.

Gladys Knight and her band played at Main and Third streets to more than 5,000 people. Her songs included Midnight Train to Georgia and the Boys II Men hit, End of the Road.

2000: Thousands go Fourth to fest

Fairborn celebrated its 50th anniversary and the Fourth of July in a big way in 2000.

Ohio Gov. Bob Taft walked along the two-mile route of the parade, which drew between 15,000 and 18,000 onlookers.

“This is the only parade I wanted to be at all across Ohio,” Taft said.

Centerville and Washington Twp.’s Americana Festival and parade drew 60,000 people with about. 700 runners doing the 5K run. Their street fair and car show covered a mile of Main Street.