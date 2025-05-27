Parts of downtown Dayton to close Friday for RiverScape MetroPark event

A few sections of downtown Dayton roads will be closed Friday for the Passport to MetroParks event at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 East Monument Avenue.
The following streets will be closed beginning at 12 p.m. until 11 p.m.:
- Monument Avenue between Patterson Boulevard and Jefferson Street
- St. Clair St. between First Street and Monument Avenue (open to local traffic only)
- Harries Street between the parking garage entrance and Monument Avenue
In Other News
1
Wright-Patt’s AFRL cuts ribbon on rain-making “REC”
2
First Friday event happening next month in Dayton’s revitalized North...
3
Kettering Health bringing certain systems back up as tech outage...
4
Dayton police release maps of downtown fencing removal, street openings...
5
Developer plans to expand Shaker Meadows subdivision in Franklin
About the Author