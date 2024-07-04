BreakingNews
Dayton community members demand answers after teen shot and killed by police

Pastor Joshua Ward speaks about death of Brian Moody, a 16-year-old killed by Dayton police

In Other News
1
Dayton community members demand answers after teen shot and killed by...
2
Dayton Daily News wins awards in state journalism competition
3
Hundreds without power after thunderstorms move through area
4
Woman struck, killed by CSX train in Dayton ID’d
5
Coroner IDs man recovered from Dayton lake
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top